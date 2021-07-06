Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 13:06

Lucky lotto winners in Cork and Galway claim a combined €4.9m

The draws were won on May 29th and June 5th respectively
The prizes pots of two lotto draws have been claimed by lucky winners in counties Cork and Galway, with their combined winnings totalling over €4.9 million.

The winning ticket in Co Cork was purchased in O'Connell's Foodstore, Myrtleville, winning over €2.4 million in the draw on May 29th.

The jackpot winner said they could not believe their luck, adding they are going to take their time to let the news sink in before deciding how they will spend their winnings.

The Galway ticket was purchased by a syndicate through the lotto app, claiming over €2.4 million in the June 5th draw.

"It was about an hour after the draw when I realised that we had won," one of the syndicate members said.

"I am used to receiving the emails to say ‘you have won a prize’ for when we might have matched three numbers or something similar, but it’s definitely never been anything like this before.

"We’re all still so delighted with the good news and can’t quite believe our luck," they added.

Wednesday night's jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €5.2 million.

