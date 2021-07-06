International travel expected to return as planned, but door will not be 'thrown open', says Ryan

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said he expects plans for the EU digital travel certificate to go ahead as planned on July 19th.

However, he cautioned that the further easing of restrictions in Ireland would be gradual across August and would not be like the UK where “the doors were thrown open”.

There was still a risk, so the situation would have to be monitored, he said.

Data from the UK would be significant in determining how plans could evolve, he added on his way into Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

"We’re going to get everyone vaccinated, back dining, able to socialise, it will just take a bit of time.

"It’s not going to be a huge change, it’s going to be step by step," Mr Ryan said.

Delta

Taoiseach Micheál Martin echoed Mr Ryan's comments on the focus on data from the UK, stating the situation there is being monitored, particularly the relationship between the number of Delta variant cases and the impact on hospitalisations.

Mr Martin said the Delta variant is beginning to have an impact in Ireland, adding that the Government was very worried as the number of cases and those presenting for testing had increased in the past week.

“We do need to be careful about this, to be sensible,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach added that when this summer and last summer were compared, many more facilities were open, but progress had been made to date and it had to be protected.