Over 50% of adults fully vaccinated as HSE works to protect people 'as quickly as possible'

The national Covid-19 vaccine rollout has reached a major milestone with half of the adult population in the State now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The HSE's chief executive Paul Reid confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, tweeting: "There are now over 50 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated, with 69 per cent [having] their Dose 1."

Mr Reid added: "A total of 4.43 million vaccines administered to date with 245,000 completed last week." He later corrected last week's figure as being 345,000.

"We're working hard to protect as many people as quickly as possible," he said.

The pace of the vaccine rollout is expected to pick up significantly after pharmacies began offering the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine to people aged 18-34 on Monday.

People in this age category are now able to contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment to receive the jab, or wait for the HSE online registration portal to reach their age group.

Currently, the online registration portal is open to people over 35, with the 30-34 cohort expected to be invited to register shortly.

A list of pharmacies nationwide which are participating in the distribution of the Covid vaccine can be found on the HSE website.