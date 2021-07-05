Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 17:47

Covid: 365 new cases as Nphet confirms 70% of all infections now Delta variant

There are currently 51 people in hospitals with the disease, including 14 in intensive care.
Covid: 365 new cases as Nphet confirms 70% of all infections now Delta variant

The Department of Health has confirmed 365 more positive cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

There are currently 51 people in hospitals with the disease, including 14 in intensive care.

The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “In excess of 70 per cent of all cases are now accounted for by the Delta variant.

“While this variant continues to present a threat, those of us who are fully vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine and should feel comfortable meeting with other fully vaccinated people in all settings.

“Unfortunately, the Delta variant continues to present a risk to those of us who are unvaccinated or waiting for a second dose of vaccine – we need to continue to follow the public health advice, manage you contacts, avoid crowds, wear a mask, wash your hands and most importantly get your Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered to you.”

Meanwhile, a further 420 positive cases of Covid have been reported in the North.

There were no deaths reported in the region over the past 24 hours.

On Monday morning there were 32 Covid positive patients in hospital in Northern Ireland, of whom four were in intensive care.

More in this section

Convicted rapist found guilty of making death threats to barristers who prosecuted him Convicted rapist found guilty of making death threats to barristers who prosecuted him
Personal injury awards drop by 50% since April Personal injury awards drop by 50% since April
Young surfer dies following rescue off Clare coast Young surfer dies following rescue off Clare coast
Nphet is not going to change advice around indoor hospitality, Taoiseach says

Nphet is not going to change advice around indoor hospitality, Taoiseach says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more