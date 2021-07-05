Teenage girl alleges mother tried to sell her to man in Germany

Gordon Deegan

A judge has put into care a teenage girl who has alleged that her mother tried to sell her to a man in Germany.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Mary Larkin granted a care order to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, for the 17-year-old to remain in care until she turns 18 next year.

A social worker told the court that Tusla has sourced a mother and baby placement for the teenager and her infant child.

Judge Larkin granted the order despite the objections in court of the teenager’s mother.

Maximum resources

Judge Larkin told the teenage girl’s mother that she felt very badly for her, but that she wanted the maximum resources of the State put at her daughter’s disposal until she turns 18.

The teenage mother and baby have been in emergency Tusla care for a number of months to date.

Judge Larkin told the mother that her daughter has alleged that her mother got money from a named man so she would have a relationship with him.

The teenage girl’s mother denied this to Judge Larkin, stating there is no proof.

Judge Larkin stated: "I presume that this will be going to a criminal court. If your daughter had sexual intercourse with someone…”

Allegations against daughter

The care worker told Judge Larkin that the teenager’s mother has also made allegations against her daughter.

The care-worker stated: “We have two sides of the story and we can't prove either."

In reply, Judge Larkin stated: “The one you can prove is that this girl became pregnant when she was a child and is there an investigation of the mother as to how her daughter became pregnant as a child?”

The care worker said that the allegations made by the teenager have been referred to the gardaí.

Judge Larkin stated that there should also be a Tusla investigation of the mother of the teenager.

She stated: "She has other children in her care. Are they going to be safe in her care?”

The care worker said that the agency is trying to determine who the father of the infant child is.

Granting the care order to Tusla, Judge Larkin adjourned the case to November.