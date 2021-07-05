Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 15:24

Guinness Storehouse welcomes back visitors for first time in six months

The reopening of the Storehouse coincides with the launch of their new Canvas D8 series.
The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin will welcome back visitors from today for the first time in over six months.

In celebration of the reopening, the Guinness Gates on Market Street have been painted for the first time in their history, by Dublin-based artist Aches.

The work reads 'Together Stronger', in reference to the Irish proverb 'Ní near go cur le chéile' which has been used throughout the pandemic, meaning: 'There is no strength without unity'.

The reopening coincides with the launch of Guinness' new Canvas D8 series, giving a space "for culture to thrive in the heart of Dublin's exciting Liberties district".

Dublin-based artist Aches is behind the 'Together Stronger' design on the iconic Guinness Gates on Market Street. Photo: Andres Poveda

The initiative will include a new streetscape art gallery surrounding the storehouse and a seven-storey immersive light sculpture, along with a range of music and food events throughout the summer.

Speaking at the launch, Ached said: "I think it’s important for the Guinness Storehouse and other spaces like it to open its doors to young artists, because we’re so limited in terms of space to show our work in Dublin.

"It’s been so exciting for me to be involved in Canvas D8 and I’m super proud to be the first artist ever given the chance to paint the Guinness Gates."

More information on events and visiting can be found on the Guinness Storehouse website.

