HSE to speed up wait times at Covid vaccine appointments

The HSE is aiming to speed up waiting times at Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

From this week, anyone who is due to receive a vaccine at an HSE vaccination centre will receive a text message with a link.

This will allow them to give consent to their allocated vaccine online, ahead of attending their vaccination appointment.

The SMS text message will include a link to further information on their vaccine, as well as a link to answer some medical questions and give consent.

Cancelled appointments

It comes as the HSE has stopped automatically offering people further vaccine appointments once they have refused three.

If someone wishes to be offered further appointments, they will need to contact HSELive and ask that they be reinstated on the system.

“Vaccination in Ireland is an opt-in process and this measure will ensure everyone who wants the vaccine gets it as soon as possible, it will also increase efficiency at vaccination centres and reduce the risk of any possible wastage,” the HSE said in a statement.

Anyone aged 35 or older can currently register for a Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic.

People aged 18 to 34 can now also “opt in” to receive a vaccine from AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson up to two months earlier than anticipated, or choose to wait for an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna.