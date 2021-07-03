Punters in Dublin and Limerick win €500,000 each in Lotto draws

James Cox

Two National Lottery players in Dublin and Limerick got their weekend off to a great start by winning €500,000 each in two separate draws last night.

The first winner was an online player in Dublin who scooped the top prize of €500,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. The lucky player purchased their winning ticket online.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their prize.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Friday, July 2nd) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 07, 17, 29, 31, 32.

Last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €77,959,528 was won in Spain while over 60,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games.

Meanwhile, Daily Million players in Limerick are being urged to check their tickets carefully today as one lucky player has a ticket worth €500,000. The Treaty County winner scooped the top prize in the Daily Million Plus draw at 9pm last night after purchasing their winning ticket on the day of the draw at the Amber service station on the Old Cork Road.

The winning numbers for last night’s 9pm Daily Million Plus draw were: 14, 19, 20, 25, 28, 39 and the bonus was 30.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Supervisor Christopher MacNamara was delighted to hear the good news that his store sold a winning ticket worth €500,000: “This is the largest prize that our store has ever sold so it’s definitely one to remember. I’m sure as soon as word starts to spread that there will be great excitement around town. We’re located in the middle of a large community so it’s great to think that it could be someone local who has come into a bit of good luck. It certainly is a well-earned prize after the year that it’s been. I wish the lucky winner all the best with their win!”