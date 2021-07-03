Irish man attempts 400-mile triathlon from Dublin to London

An Irish-Mexican man has is on a daunting journey from Dublin to London, challenging himself to complete the 400-mile trip by foot, row boat, and bike.

Ryan Davin is aiming to raise money for mental health services while also raising awareness for sustainability and zero-carbon travel.

If successful, Davin says he will be "first person in history to complete a 400-mile triathlon starting in Dublin and finishing in London".

In a video posted on Vimeo, Davin detailed the three legs of the trip, beginning with a 60-mile run from the Spire in Dublin, through the Wicklow mountains to Arklow harbour.

The 400 Mile Triathlon. Dublin to London from Ryan Davin on Vimeo.

From there, its 96 miles across the Irish sea to Aberyststwyth in Wales, accompanied in the boat by two other people for safety reasons.

Back on dry land, the journey finishes with a 245-mile cycle to London. On the video's page, Davin explains this leg of the journey represents a climb 12,950 ft, "equivalent to x12.5 Shards" (London's tallest building).

Estimated to take approximately 60 hours, Davin began the challenge at midnight on Thursday. In his latest update posted to his Instagram story on Friday evening, he had begun the second-leg of the journey.

Davin's GoFundMe page has a goal of £5,000 (€5,800), which he plans to divide evenly between Irish charity, A Lust for Life, and the Mental Health Foundation in the UK.