Sheer numbers of sightseers descend on 'Disney village' where Disenchanted filming

Sarah Slater

Efforts are being made to halt traffic snarl ups, as sightseers and day trippers make their way in “sheer numbers” to the Wicklow village of Enniskerry where scenes of the Disney film Disenchanted are being filmed.

The majority of the filming in Enniskerry finished two weeks ago but will recommence next week from Tuesday until Thursday.

High-profile cast members including Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will return to the set from 5pm and 7pm, and then again on Wednesday and Thursday from 7am until 10pm.

Thousands of people are visiting what now has been dubbed the “Disney Village” due to the colourful and flower-festooned shopfronts and houses.

Wicklow-based gardaí said the filming by Disney of Disenchanted in Enniskerry is attracting large numbers of people to the village, particularly at weekends.

Sheer numbers

A Garda spokesperson explained: “Sheer numbers and illegal parking has caused issues for emergency services and has restricted persons with mobility issues from freely accessing the area.

“With this in mind, gardaí and a local landowner, with the assistance of local sports clubs have made a large field available for parking a short distance from the village.

“It is hoped to have a shuttle bus from this supervised car park but even if that doesn't work out, it is a less than 10-minute walk to the attraction.”

The spokesperson added that there will be a nominal charge for the use of the car park, with all the monies raised going to the local sports clubs.

“The fee will be €10 or less and is a lot cheaper than paying a towing charge,” the officer said.

Massive budget

Disenchanted, a live-action, animated musical romantic comedy, is the follow-up to the 2007 fantasy film Enchanted and has Adams and Dempsey reprising their previous roles.

It is a massive budget production with Disney betting big on the follow-up 14 years after the original which starred Adams as Giselle, an animated woman set to marry Prince Edward, who finds herself trapped in the real world, as the film switches from animation to live-action.

She meets the dashing divorce lawyer, Robert played by Dempsey, and soon finds out that living in the real world with all of its real problems is not really all that bad and that true love can find you when you least expect it.

Signs have been placed at various entrance points to the village featuring a break-down of the shoot dates ahead of the resumption of filming, which will see the entire village closed down to the public.