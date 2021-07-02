Prosecution over Bloody Sunday deaths halted

David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

The prosecution of two former British soldiers over three deaths during the Troubles in the North have been halted.

'Soldier F' was being prosecuted for the murder of two men, James Wray and William McKinney, shot in Derry on Bloody Sunday, 1972. The soldier was charged with two counts of murder and fice counts of attempted murder, according to The Irish Times.

Thirteen civilians were killed on Bloody Sunday when members of the elite regiment fired shots during an anti-internment demonstrations, with a fourteenth person dying later.

'Soldier B' was to be prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in the city six months later.

The families of the victims were informed of the decisions during meetings with the North's Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Derry on Friday morning.

The PPS decision to reportedly comes after a review of evidence in the cases.

These reviews follow a recent court ruling which caused the collapse of another trial of two soliders accused of murdering Offical IRA leader Joe McCann in Belfast in 1971, which said statements given by soldiers to police in 1972 could not be relied upon.