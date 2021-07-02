Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 09:37

Further extension for expiring driving licences announced

A 10-month extension has been announced for drivers licences due to expire between July 1st-October 31st.
A further extension for motorists whose driving licence are due to expire shortly has been announced.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton confirmed the extension would apply to licences due to expire between July 1st-October 31st, with 10 months to be added to their expiry date.

The extension will not apply to licences where the expiry date has already benefited from a previous extension.

The expiry date is item 4(b) on the driving licence, and those impacted by the extension can go to the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) website to calculate the new expiry date, at which time the licence will have to be renewed.

Anyone who is eligible for the extension but has already booked to renew their licence at an NDLS centre is asked to cancel the appointment in order to free up slots for other motorists requiring urgent renewal.

The decision was taken due to the disruption caused to drivers licensing services across the EU on account of Covid-19.

