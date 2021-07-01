Teenager treated for serious injuries after Thurles assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a male was left with serious injuries following an assault in Thurles, Co Tipperary on Sunday night.

Aged in his late teens, the male was assaulted at Upperchurch village between the hours of 11pm on Sunday, June 27th and 12.30am on Monday, June 28th.

The teenager remains in Cork University Hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the assault and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who may be been in the area, or witnessed the assault to contact them at Thurles Garda station on 0504-25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111, or through any Garda station.