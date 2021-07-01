Ireland one of only nine countries to not sign OECD global tax deal

Thomson Reuters

Ireland is one of nine countries that did not sign an agreement at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Thursday to reform the global corporate tax regime.

The OECD announced that 130 of the 139 countries involved in the talks had signed up to the outlines of the agreement, but Ireland is not on the list of signatories published. There was no immediate comment from the Department of Finance.

Most countries have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15 per cent after two days of talks.

“A detailed implementation plan together with remaining issues will be finalised by October 2021,” read a statement signed by 130 out of 139 countries and jurisdictions involved in the negotiations.

The Paris-based OECD, which hosted the talks, said a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15 per cent could yield around $150 billion (€126 billion) in additional global tax revenues annually.

It added that new rules on where the biggest multinationals are taxed would see taxing rights on more than $100 billion of profits shifted to countries where the profits are earned.

Breakthrough

German finance minister Olaf Scholz said the agreement marked the biggest breakthrough in global taxation in decades.

“The race to the bottom in competition is over,” Scholz told reporters during a visit to Washington shortly after the agreement was reached.

He said details still needed to be worked out, but the agreement marked “colossal progress” and would allow countries to increase investment in infrastructure and efforts to combat climate change.

Scholz said the 130 countries represented 90 per cent of global gross domestic output and reflected huge efforts by Germany and other countries to ensure fair taxation of big technology corporations like Amazon.

He said the goal was to ensure that finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies endorse the plan when they meet in Venice July 9th-10th, following a similar move by the Group of Seven advanced economies in London last month.

“This is the biggest progress in international taxation we have had since 10, 20, 30 years,” he said. “It's a really big breakthrough, and it will change everything.”

Scholz said the agreement would help countries ensure they have more funding to pay for “important priorities” such as infrastructure, climate change and social spending needs.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said it was the most important international tax deal reached in a century.

“The OECD just said it had reached a deal with 130 countries on a new international taxation. I welcome this huge step. It's the most important international tax deal reached since a century”, Le Maire said during a press conference.