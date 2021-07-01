Covid vaccine registration to open for people aged 30-34 next week

The Minister for Health has confirmed people aged 30-34 will be able to register for a Covid vaccine next week.

The HSE has also confirmed those aged under 50 will have a choice of vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has said anyone aged 18-49 should be offered an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna. However, they can opt for an AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson jab if they want an earlier vaccination.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Stephen Donnelly said second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 60-69 will be completed over the coming weeks.

There were 351,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered last week, according to Mr Donnelly.

However, HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed on Wednesday that the State has missed the target of having 82 per cent of the eligible population offered a first dose by the end of June. Only 67 per cent had received their first dose by June 30th.

It comes as detailed vaccination data on Ireland's vaccine rollout is publicly available again, following the cyberattack on the HSE.

The latest figures show 4,109,474 vaccine doses have now been administered in the State. This figure includes first and second doses, as well as the number of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered.

Indoor hospitality

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said expert advice to speed up the vaccine rollout would not have changed the decision to pause the reopening of indoor hospitality.

Niac changed their advice to Government – to allow under-50s to avail of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs – in light of the Delta variant.

Micheál Martin confirmed the advice was not included in the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) modelling that led to the decision on hospitality, but said in “no shape or form” would it have changed Cabinet’s decision.

He said: “The Niac advice, and this should be obvious to all, is a response to Delta. It was not central to our decision last Tuesday.

“It’s because of the fact that Delta is spreading so dramatically in the UK, and potentially is the most transmissible we’ve had so far.”

He added: “I think the idea of trying to connect them and say, well if it wasn’t it would lead to a different decision, that’s not the case whatsoever.

“In no shape or form would it have changed the decision.”