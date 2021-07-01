Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 12:48

Woman pleads guilty to posting photo online of boy convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

Hazel Fitzpatrick (25) of Easton Green, Easton Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court
Brion Hoban

A woman has pleaded guilty to posting a photo online of one of the boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

Hazel Fitzpatrick (25) of Easton Green, Easton Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to posting a picture on her Facebook account which includes a picture of Boy A in contravention of the Children's Act 2001 within the state on or about June 19, 2019.

Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, defending, told the court that her client has no previous convictions and asked the court to direct a report from the Probation Service in the circumstances.

Judge Melanie Greally agreed to order the report. She said she was not sure if there were any victim impact implications, but said if there are she was directing a victim impact statement on a non-prejudice basis.

Judge Greally remanded Fitzpatrick on continuing bail and adjourned the matter for sentence on November 4th, next.

