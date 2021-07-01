Ryanair slams Government for being 'paddy last' with Digital Covid certs

Kenneth Fox

Ryanair is calling on Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan to explain why Ireland has not issued any Digital Covid Certs, while 24 other EU countries started issuing them in June, which come into force from today. July 1st.

They said the ongoing mismanagement by Government will result in Ireland losing even more connectivity with its European counterparts.

Their main issues with the Government's approach have been:

EU Covid Certs delayed until July 19th blocking over 1.5 million fully vaccinated Irish adults from traveling freely – despite 24 other EU countries already issuing their Digital Covid Certs in June.

Antigen testing not accepted for travel to/from Ireland while most other EU countries allow Antigen testing.

No Covid-19 data has been supplied by the Department of Health to ECDC (European Centre for Disease Control) for weeks now – portraying Ireland as a forgotten nation on the periphery of Europe.

Indoor dining still banned – yet it is allowed in every other country in Europe – leaving Irish Tourism at a huge disadvantage.

They said with less than 45 people in hospitals and less than 15 in ICU’s, it is time for the Government to stop dithering and take immediate action.

They added that Minister Ryan must start by confirming that vaccinated Irish citizens can access their Digital Covid Certs on July 1st.

Speaking today, Ryanair’s chief executive. Eddie Wilson said: “The Government is doing untold damage to our economy and tourism infrastructure as our reopening plans lag way behind every other country in Europe.

“There is no justification for any further delays. Ireland continues to be locked down because of a variant in a different country (the UK). Case rates in Ireland are very low. Ireland continues to be the outlier in Europe, to the point where even the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) no longer receives any data on testing or positivity rates from NPHET or the Department of Health. Why not?

“Digital Covid Certs launch today, with over 24 EU countries already implementing the system since June and allowing their citizens to travel freely this summer. Why is Ireland late at every single turn compared to our European neighbours?

“Rapid antigen testing is readily accepted across Europe, making it easier for families to travel this summer, but Nphet continues to ignore this data and rejects their use without reasonable justification.”