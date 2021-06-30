Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 17:59

A further 452 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Nphet said there are currently 14 people in ICU with Covid and a further 44 people in hospital with the virus.
Kenneth Fox

An additional 452 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said there are currently 14 people in ICU with Covid and a further 44 people in hospital with the virus.

As always they said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

It comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested the Covid digital travel certificate could be adopted for indoor dining.

Mr Varadkar pointed out that the Government had taken a decision months ago not to go the route of a vaccination passport, but they would now have to see if the digital travel cert mechanism could be adapted for indoors. “This could be the pathway to do that.”

Vardkar said that a digital cert of vaccination or ‘corona pass’ meant “potentially never having to lock down again”.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Varadkar said that the ‘pause’ until July 19th meant there were now three weeks to develop plans for the ‘corona pass’ which could pave the way for indoor hospitality, indoor sports and live events even if there was “a Delta wave”.

“That’s one of the things that maybe isn’t fully understood about the decision and advice from yesterday. Option one is to not reopen indoors until we have herd immunity — and who really knows when that will be. We’d hoped it would be September, but maybe not.

