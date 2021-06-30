Indoor dining: 'They don't want to break the rules, but that's the way it's going to be'

Many hospitality businesses will likely open on July 19th, regardless of the Government's restrictions, according to the president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI).

On Tuesday, the Government announced plans to delay the resumption of indoor dining, with only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from the virus to be permitted to eat indoors.

July 19th was given as the scheduled reopening date, however, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there is still no guarantee. Representatives from the sector will meet with the Government today, calling for a key date for the reopening.

Speaking to LMFM on Wednesday, Mark McGowan said businesses "don't want to break the rules, but unfortunately that's the way it's going to be'.

"I don't think anybody will not open at this stage. I think there's going to be a lot of disobedience in a sense that people are just going to carry on and be first to open up their business in different parts of the country," Mr McGowan said.

"I think it's already happening in various rural locations, that's what I'm hearing, so I just don't think people will be able to hold out.

"It will be a survival mechanism," he added.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Mr McGowan also said the new rules will cause issues for businesses: “We're going to be splitting families up, we may have two or three adults who are vaccinated and somebody in their mid-20s who can't come in, how are we expected to do this?”

One business which has already stated it will reopen to all customers regardless of the restrictions is a cafe in North Wall in Dublin.

The East Wall Cafe shared a post on Instagram saying it "stands 100% for inclusively and equality", adding they are "open to all".