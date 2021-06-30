Garda investigation launched after shots fired in Dublin

Gardaí are searching for a man following a shooting incident in Bawnogue, Dublin 22 on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3.45pm, a man on a motorcycle fired two shots from a semi-automatic pistol in the direction of a number of men as they got out of a taxi outside a local pub.

The shooter then fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

The scene was preserved for technical examination, which included an examination of the taxi.

Two shell casings were recovered from the scene and will now be sent for ballistic examination.

An incident room has been set up in Clondalkin Garda station and the Detective Unit there is investigating the matter.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries into the matter are ongoing.