Stripe co-founder John Collison buys Abbey Leix estate for €20m

The billionaire co-founder of Stripe, John Collison, has paid €20 million to purchase the Abbey Leix estate in Co Laois.

The 18th century house, considered to be one of the finest in Ireland, sits on 1,120 acres, including stands of specimen trees, walled gardens and farmland.

The main residence is 26,910sq ft (2,500sq m) and complimented with 10 estate houses and cottages.

The property was brought to the market two years ago by joint agents Sotheby’s International Realty and Colliers seeking €20 million, and it sold for a figure in that region, according to The Irish Times.

The previous owner of the estate was Sir David Davies, a businessman whose family put down roots in Ireland in the 1940s and who has had a successful career in banking and property.

In a statement issued through Sotheby’s International Realty and Colliers, Mr Davies said he was pleased to confirm that his trust has contracted to sell the Abbey Leix Estate and the majority of its contents to a private buyer.

The statement said “the selection of the buyer was made because of their ambition and interest in preserving the integrity of the estate, including buildings and importantly the trees, and their ability to invest in the estate.”