Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 19:06

Several people rushed to hospital following serious road collision in Waterford

The incident took place shortly after 4pm near Tramore.
Sarah Slater

Several people are being rushed to hospital following a serious collision between a number of vehicles in Co Waterford.

The collision took place at approximately 4.15pm at Shangan Cross between Tramore and Kilmeadan.

A number of people living near the scene notified emergency services after hearing the collision.

It is understood a Defence Forces helicopter was called in to help gardaí and ambulance personnel.

At least two cars are believed to have been involved in the collision.

The R862 is closed as gardaí and ambulance personnel tend to those who have been injured.

At least eight emergency vehicles are currently at the scene.

More to follow…

