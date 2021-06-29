Covid: 351 new cases confirmed as indoor hospitality reopening hit with delay

The Department of Health has confirmed 351 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported as of midnight on Monday.

There are now 46 people in hospital with the virus, 16 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

In the North, 278 new cases of the virus were reported, with no additional Covid-related deaths.

Today's figures follow an announcement from the Government that the planned reopening of indoor hospitality on July 5th will not go ahead.

A letter from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) raised significant concerns regarding the Delta variant of the virus, recommending 'high-risk' indoor activities should be limited to those who are either fully vaccinated or those who have recently recovered from the virus.

The group added that the reopening should be delayed until "robust, non-reproducible and enforceable system of verification" is put in place", which officials are now working on.

July 19th has been put forward as the new reopening date, coinciding with the resumption of non-essential international travel.

"Over the course of the coming weeks, Government will work urgently with the relevant sectors to agree a practical and workable approach," Taoiseach Micheál Martin said during today's announcement.

"The simple truth is that we are in a race between the variant and vaccines, and we want to do everything we possibly can to make sure that the vaccine wins," he added.