Man killed in Co Fermanagh crash

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been killed in a car crash in Co Fermanagh.

He was driving a grey-coloured Volkswagen Golf, which was the only vehicle involved in the incident on the Marble Arch Road close to Florencecourt in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police were alerted at approximately 3.45am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have captured it on their dashcam to call officers on 101, quoting reference number 204 of 29/06/21.