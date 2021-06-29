Missing girl (4) last seen leaving play centre in Derry could be in Republic

A four-year-old child who was last seen leaving a play centre in Derry around noon on Monday has been reported missing.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued a missing person appeal asking for the public’s help in locating the child, Scarlet Duddy.

It is suspected the young girl may be with a relative, who possibly travelled from Derry to the Republic.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Scarlet was last seen shortly before midday today leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of the city.”

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well. We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland,” the statement said.

The police service appealed for the individual “to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21”.

The young girl is described as having light brown hair, tied up in a pink hair bow, and hazel coloured eyes. The PSNI also stated two of her front teeth were missing.

“She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, peach T-shirt with daddy’s little superstar printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with silver sequined heart,” the PSNI said.