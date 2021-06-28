Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Louth

Elaine Keogh

A woman in her 20s was arrested by gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth on Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a car which is alleged to have failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí confirmed that just after 5.30pm they went to Scarlett Street, Drogheda after reports of an 18-year-old female being struck by a car.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where her injuries are said to be not life threatening.

The woman in her 20s has since been arrested and taken to Drogheda Garda Station where she is detained for questioning on suspicion of endangerment under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say that, ‘all of the circumstances of the case are being investigated. Witnesses are asked to contact Drogheda Station'.