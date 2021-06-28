Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 22:14

Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Louth

Gardaí confirmed that just after 5.30pm they went to Scarlett Street, Drogheda after reports of an 18-year-old female being struck by a car
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Louth

Elaine Keogh

A woman in her 20s was arrested by gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth on Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a car which is alleged to have failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí confirmed that just after 5.30pm they went to Scarlett Street, Drogheda after reports of an 18-year-old female being struck by a car.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where her injuries are said to be not life threatening.

The woman in her 20s has since been arrested and taken to Drogheda Garda Station where she is detained for questioning on suspicion of endangerment under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say that, ‘all of the circumstances of the case are being investigated. Witnesses are asked to contact Drogheda Station'.

More in this section

Retired Garda denies 'waiting for more calls' from illegal prison phone Retired Garda denies 'waiting for more calls' from illegal prison phone
Niac clears use of AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines for under-40s Niac clears use of AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines for under-40s
Alison Gilliland elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin
Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to four weeks

Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to four weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more