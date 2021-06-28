Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 22:06

Niac clears use of AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines for under-40s

The AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) have been cleared for use on under-40s
Niac clears use of AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines for under-40s

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has cleared the AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine to be used for under-40s.

Niac has also said the gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be cut in half from eight weeks to four weeks.

The use of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines is currently limited to over-50s, but the Government has been told this can now be changed to vaccinate more of the younger age cohorts, according to The Irish Times.

This will aid in speeding up the vaccine rollout with cases of the more transmissible Delta variant rising in the country.

The news comes with Government set to announce tomorrow whether the planned reopening of indoor hospitality can go ahead on July 5th.

The Niac advice will be considered alongside recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) as senior Government ministers meet on Monday night to discuss the next phase of reopening.

Nphet is expected to be “pessimistic” in its modelling of the progression of the virus, The Irish Times reports.

 

 

 

More in this section

Covid: 305 new cases confirmed as indoor dining decision expected on Tuesday Covid: 305 new cases confirmed as indoor dining decision expected on Tuesday
Retired Garda denies 'waiting for more calls' from illegal prison phone Retired Garda denies 'waiting for more calls' from illegal prison phone
Sefcovic ‘confident’ resolution can be found on looming British sausage ban in North Sefcovic ‘confident’ resolution can be found on looming British sausage ban in North
Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to four weeks

Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to four weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more