High Court challenge over decision to pedestrianise part of Malahide Village

A High Court challenge has been brought against a decision to pedestrianise a part of Malahide Village in north Co Dublin.

In late May, Fingal County Council decided to pedestrianise New Street in Malahide, which came into effect over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

However, company director Nicola Byrne, who lives in nearby Old Street, claims the council's decision is flawed and should be set aside as she claims it lacks the legal authority to implement the development.

Ms Byrne claims the plan will result in additional traffic being put onto narrow unsuitable streets in Malahide, which were supposed to be prioritised for cycling and walking.

She claims the pedestrianisation does not form part of the Fingal County Council Development Plan nor the Malahide Public Realm Strategy adopted by the Council.

Alleged anti-social behaviour

Represented by Alan Doyle Bl, Ms Byrne had objected, on her own behalf and a range of other businesses and residents in Malahide, to the council's proposal when it was first made public on May 10th last.

The street had been pedestrianised between June and November 2020, which it is claimed the council deemed a failure.

During the period it is claimed the pedestrianisation resulted in significant complaints to the gardaí of alleged anti-social behaviour by gangs of youths drinking and doing bicycle stunts.

In addition, businesses in Malahide claimed the pedestrianisation resulted in lost business.

It is also claimed that the nature of the works proposed as part of the overall pedestrianisation proposal are likely to have a significant effect on the environment.

An appropriate screening of the proposal should have but has not been carried out, it is claimed.

Orders sought

In her judicial review action against the Council and the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Ireland and the Attorney General, Ms Byrne seeks various orders and declarations.

These include an order quashing the local authorities' decision to pedestrianise New Street, and declarations that the decision is invalid.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Charles Meenan. The case will come back before the court in October.

The court heard the parties are in discussion about an application by Ms Byrne for a stay on the decision, which Ms Byrne's lawyers hope to have heard in the coming weeks.

The court heard that the council intends to oppose any application for a stay.