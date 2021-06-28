Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 17:05

Covid: 305 new cases confirmed as indoor dining decision expected on Tuesday

An additional 305 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland
Covid: 305 new cases confirmed as indoor dining decision expected on Tuesday

James Cox

An additional 305 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland while there are 49 coronavirus patients in hospital and 16 in ICU.

An announcement regarding the reopening of indoor dining, which had been due to take place on July 5th, is expected to be made on Tuesday, according to Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meet today.

Nphet will consider whether the next stage in the country's easing of restrictions should proceed next Monday, taking into account the incidence of Covid-19, the number of people in hospital with the virus, the progress of the vaccine rollout, and the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Nphet advice

Today's meeting follows much speculation over the weekend that the reopening will be delayed for a number of weeks, however no formal decision will be made until Nphet issue their advice to Government after the meeting, at which time Ministers will decide what next steps will be taken.

A delay to the July 5th date is “not inevitable”, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said a decision will not be made by Government until Tuesday on whether Covid-19 restrictions will be eased further on July 5th as planned.

The Fine Gael leader also said the decision will be made even if it does not receive updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) regarding the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J - also known as Janssen), vaccines in younger people.

Delta variant

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has brought forward the decision on whether to delay the next stage of reopening due to rising concerns over the Delta variant.

However, Ministers have faced intensifying calls from bar and restaurant owners to urgently provide clarity regarding the reopening as they need to tell staff whether they will be working on July 5th.

More in this section

Teen tells of 'anxiety, shame and guilt' after sexual assault by mother's former partner Teen tells of 'anxiety, shame and guilt' after sexual assault by mother's former partner
Sefcovic ‘confident’ resolution can be found on looming British sausage ban in North Sefcovic ‘confident’ resolution can be found on looming British sausage ban in North
Dublin player scoops half a million in Daily Million lottery draw Dublin player scoops half a million in Daily Million lottery draw
Change in jab advice for younger people ‘will help speed up’ vaccine programme

Change in jab advice for younger people ‘will help speed up’ vaccine programme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more