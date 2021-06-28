Dog abandoned on CCTV footage at Christmas still seeking forever home

A dog whose abandonment was caught on CCTV footage six months ago at Christmastime is still seeking her forever home.

Seven-year-old Rottweiler Beau was abandoned at night outside Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Finglas, in December 2020.

The dog welfare charity released CCTV footage showing two people walking up to the gates of the centre with Beau on a lead, before dropping the lead over a metal post and fleeing the scene.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8tJ0dHQYSU

Upon veterinary examination, it was discovered that Beau had a severe ear infection that left her in enormous discomfort and caused her head to tilt. She also needed surgeries to remove several tumours.

Dogs Trust is now launching an appeal to find the “very special” and “affectionate” dog her forever home.

While Beau has been enjoying life with her foster family, she is now ready to move to a permanent home.

Dogs Trust is seeking people who are willing and financially able to care for the “affectionate” dog, who enjoys “snoozing on the sofa,” into her old age.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “Beau is doing really well, none of the conditions she has are active at the moment and she is currently not on any medication.

“However, she may develop lumps in the future, and if she does they will need prompt veterinary intervention. She also has pancreatitis, which will need management with a very specific diet.”

Dogs Trust has said Beau would do best in an adult-only home, where she is the only pet so she can enjoy all the love and attention. She also needs a home with a securely enclosed garden for her to enjoy.

Those who think they can offer a home to Beau can contact Dogs Trust on 01 879 1000.