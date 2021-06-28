Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 13:14

Dublin player scoops half a million in Daily Million lottery draw

Players in East Wall in Dublin city are being urged to check their tickets carefully
Dublin player scoops half a million in Daily Million lottery draw

A Dublin player has scooped the top prize of half a million euro in the Daily Million Plus lottery draw last night.

Players in East Wall in Dublin city are being urged to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winner of the €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Centra store in Island Key, East Road in East Wall, Dublin 3.

The Dublin win came just 24 hours after another Daily Million player in Co Clare won the top prize of €1 million in the main draw.

Our Daily Million players are on a real roll at the moment

“Our Daily Million players are on a real roll at the moment,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“Last weekend saw two separate top prize winners in both the Daily Million and Plus games winning €1 million and €500,000 respectively.

“We are asking all of our Daily Million players especially in Co Clare and Dublin city to check their tickets and to contact our prize claims team so we can pay their prizes.”

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for Sunday’s 9pm draw were: 01, 11, 13, 16, 31, 37 and the bonus number is 03.

More in this section

Women arrested in Garda operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution Women arrested in Garda operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution
Less than half of Irish businesses believe being greener attracts more customers Less than half of Irish businesses believe being greener attracts more customers
Luke O’Neill: No question that AstraZeneca vaccine should be given to young Luke O’Neill: No question that AstraZeneca vaccine should be given to young
Teen tells of 'anxiety, shame and guilt' after sexual assault by mother's former partner

Teen tells of 'anxiety, shame and guilt' after sexual assault by mother's former partner

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more