Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 13:01

Women arrested in Garda operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution

A number of searches were conducted this morning in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal
Gardaí have arrested two women in an operation targeting human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.

A number of searches were conducted this morning in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal by gardaí attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

They were assisted by gardaí from the western region as part of the ongoing investigation.

Two women, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of organised crime offences.

The women can be held for a period of seven days, and are currently being detained at a North Dublin Garda station.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau is calling on anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking to contact them, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Anyone who comes forward will be “treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity”, gardaí said.

