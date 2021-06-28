Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 12:13

Luke O’Neill: No question that AstraZeneca vaccine should be given to young

The professor claimed earlier evidence about blood clotting affecting younger people more had not held up
Luke O’Neill: No question that AstraZeneca vaccine should be given to young

Vivienne Clarke

There is no question that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should be given to young people, according to immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, Prof O’Neill said that age was not a predictor of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with the vaccine.

The evidence from early stages was that clotting incidents were “extremely rare”, he added.

“Younger people seemed at a higher risk of it, that was the suggestion – hence they say, give it to the over 60s. That began to become not true because it became clear age was not a predictor for clotting,” he said.

The earlier evidence about clotting affecting younger people more had not held up, he said.

‘Same risk’

Young people had the same risk of clotting as older people, he said. The risk — as low as it was — was “across the board”. That meant that AstraZeneca should be used across all age groups, Prof O’Neill said.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is expected to meet today to consider the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for younger people, amid the spread of the Delta variant.

Currently, the two vaccines are not recommended for use in people under 50 due to concerns regarding rare instances of blood clotting linked to the jabs.

Prof O’Neill said: “Of course, we are hoping Niac will say that [AstraZeneca should be used in younger age groups] and if they don’t, that means there will be doses of AstraZeneca left on the shelf unused which could be used to protect young people – especially now that Delta is here as well of course.

“The justification to give AstraZeneca to any age group is extremely strong now,” he added.

Meanwhile, other experts have said their preference is that the State stick with the current policy of vaccinating younger people with mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, if they are available.

A number of European countries have limited use of the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines to older age groups amid the clotting reports, with Denmark completely excluding the jabs from its vaccine rollout.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said this morning that the country will shortly be in the position of having excess AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines “but no arms to put them in”.

More in this section

Sinn Féin urges UK government to stop avoiding Northern Ireland Protocol Sinn Féin urges UK government to stop avoiding Northern Ireland Protocol
Less than half of Irish businesses believe being greener attracts more customers Less than half of Irish businesses believe being greener attracts more customers
‘Red-hot’ housing market sees prices rise 13% in one year ‘Red-hot’ housing market sees prices rise 13% in one year
Decision on indoor dining expected on Tuesday as health officials meet to consider options

Decision on indoor dining expected on Tuesday as health officials meet to consider options

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more