Qorvo to add 100 new engineering jobs in Ireland

Qorvo, a provider of radio frequency (RF) solutions, is set to add 100 new engineering jobs in Dublin and Cork.

The “highly-skilled” jobs will support the firm’s international ultra-wideband (UWB) product research and development (R&D).

Qorvo expects to fill the positions over the next two years, with jobs spanning UWB radio system architecture and modelling, transceiver and baseband designs, power management, system on chip (SoC) integration, embedded software, physical design and IC characterisation.

Eric Creviston, President of Qorvo Mobile Products, said: “As UWB adoption is accelerating across mobile, consumer, IoT and automotive markets, we are on the verge of the next big wave of innovation in wireless connectivity, much like Bluetooth was 20 years ago.

“Expanding our UWB operations in Ireland helps build on our technology leadership and expands Qorvo’s world-class team of UWB experts, while leveraging Ireland’s strong technology ecosystem.”

Cork centre

The new jobs will be added to Qorvo’s operations in Dublin, as well as to a new UWB R&D design operation planned for Cork.

The company said this investment in UWB development will expand Qorvo’s presence in Ireland and increase its focus on “next-generation” technologies and products.

William McFadden, Qorvo’s Senior Director of Engineering in Ireland, said: “As Qorvo’s development centre for advanced UWB technology research, core standards (IEEE) and product development... this investment enables Qorvo to scale activities and capabilities to better serve UWB customers and applications.”

The company’s expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said: “This investment further enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s already strong reputation in microelectronics R&D.”

In early 2020, Qorvo completed its acquisition of Ireland-based Decawave, a leading provider of UWB solutions for mobile, automotive, and industrial and consumer IoT applications. The Decawave team is now a part of Qorvo Mobile Products.

For more information about Qorvo job opportunities, please visit qorvo.com/careers.