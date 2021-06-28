Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 10:19

Fire at Belfast recycling plant ‘started deliberately’

The blaze broke out at a depot at Duncrue Pass in the north of the city on Sunday night.
Fire at Belfast recycling plant ‘started deliberately’

By David Young, PA

A fire at a Belfast recycling plant is believed to have been started deliberately.

The blaze, at Duncrue Pass on an industrial estate in the north of the city, had been brought under control by Monday morning.

Eight fire service pumping appliances, one aerial appliance and one support vehicle attended the incident and worked through the night from around 10pm on Sunday to tackle it.

Six appliances and support vehicles remained at the scene on Monday morning.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander William Johnson said he believes the blaze was started deliberately.

He told the BBC that “good progress” had been made in tackling the flames, aided by very little wind in terms of weather conditions.

However he said there is “still a lot of work to be done due to the integrity of the building and contents of the building”.

He described the part of the site where the fire was as a waste recycling storage area.

“We haven’t made entry into the premises itself so we can’t determine that [cause of the fire] ultimately but currently we believe that it was a deliberate fire,” he said.

People are being urged to avoid the area where possible and those living and working nearby are advised to keep their windows closed.

More in this section

Sinn Féin urges UK government to stop avoiding Northern Ireland Protocol Sinn Féin urges UK government to stop avoiding Northern Ireland Protocol
Decision on indoor dining expected on Tuesday as health officials meet to consider options Decision on indoor dining expected on Tuesday as health officials meet to consider options
Northern Ireland hits two million vaccines landmark Northern Ireland hits two million vaccines landmark
‘Red-hot’ housing market sees prices rise 13% in one year

‘Red-hot’ housing market sees prices rise 13% in one year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more