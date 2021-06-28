Almost two fifths of employees waiting on post-Covid work practice clarity

Two in five workers (38 per cent) say they are yet to receive clarity from their employers regarding work practices as the country reopens and a return to the workplace becomes a possibility.

Although the Government continues to urge people to work from home where possible, plans for a phased return to offices have been mentioned, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar previously indicating may be able to get back to the workplace in August, before students return to school in September

However, in a survey carried out by IrishJobs.ie, 42 per cent of employers said they have not informed workers of post-Covid work practices as they await guidance from public health officials.

The delay is causing an impact on worker's ability to plan their personal lives, according to 45 per cent of the survey's respondents, affecting decisions such as where to rent/buy accommodation, and where to send their children to school.

For those who have not received information from their employers as to plans for the rest of the year, 25 per cent said the lack of information was down to poor internal communications within the company. A further 20 per cent said their employers were waiting to see what other businesses in their sector do, and 15 per cent said they are consulting with workers as to what is their preferred working model.

Commenting on the findings, general manager of IrishJobs.ie Orla Moran said employers need to offer clarity to their workers.

"As restrictions begin to ease, many employers now have a decision to make in relation to what they want their post-Covid workplace to look like.

"Fundamental to this question is whether they intend to continue to facilitate remote- or hybrid-working or is their intention to get everyone back to the office."

Ms Moran added: "For employers looking to attract and retain talent in the months ahead, clear, consistent and pro-active internal communication should be at the centre of their Covid-response strategies and wider corporate culture."