Warm week ahead with temperatures as high as 25 degrees

Warm, dry and sunny conditions are forecast nationally until Friday.
Digital Desk Staff

Ireland is set to bask in Mediterranean like weather this week with temperatures forecast to reach 25 degrees.

The Irish Examiner reports, warm, dry and sunny conditions are forecast nationally until Friday.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 22 degrees tomorrow, with warm sunshine and dry weather predicted for most of the country.

It will be much of the same on Tuesday with highest temperatures of up to 23 degrees.

More warm, dry, sunny weather is forecast for Wednesday, although a few light showers may break out during the day in the southwest.

Temperatures, though could reach as high as 24 degrees.

On Thursday Met Éireann again predicts dry, warm, sunny weather with highs of to 25 degrees.

Unfortunately on Friday, while it will start warm and sunny with highest temperatures of  up to 25 degrees, cloud may increase from the southwest during the afternoon with rain extending across the country during the evening and overnight.

