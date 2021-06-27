Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 16:04

Woman rescued after found clinging to cliff edge in Co Derry

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter based at Sligo was called to the scene as daylight faded.
A woman clinging to the edge of a cliff on a mountain in Co Derry on Saturday night was lifted to safety after a major four-hour rescue operation.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scrambled several agencies on both sides of the Border at about 9.30pm after being alerted to the walker who got into difficulties on Binevenagh mountain, which overlooks Lough Foyle.

The Coleraine Coast Guard said the woman was “clinging to the edge of a cliff” on the dramatic 385m high table-top plateau, which ranges almost 10km across the Magilligan peninsula.

“In a major rescue operation co-ordinated by Belfast Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, a coast guard rope rescue technician was lowered 150 feet [45m] to secure the casualty before she was winched to safety by R118 Irish [Coast Guard] helicopter from Sligo,” Coleraine Coast Guard said in a statement.

“All the agencies worked closely together to ensure a good outcome to a very difficult rescue in challenging terrain.”

The North West Mountain Rescue Team said 15 of its members were involved in the operation after being called “to assist a walker who had got into difficulty on Binevenagh mountain”.

“With the assistance of PSNI, Community Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, a successful rescue was achieved,” it said in a statement.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

The woman was taken to hospital after being rescued in the operation which lasted until 1.45 am on Sunday.

