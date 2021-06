A woman has died in a road crash in Co Longford.

The single car collision happened at Lisryan, Castlenugent on Saturday night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at 10.30am on Saturday morning. The sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene and the road is closed for a technical exam.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday to contact them.