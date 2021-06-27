Man arrested and drugs seized in police probe into INLA criminality

By David Young, PA

A man has been arrested and drugs and cash seized by detectives investigating INLA criminality in Derry.

The man (35) was detained in the Dungiven Road area of Derry on Friday.

Police said 11kg of suspected Class B drugs and a large sum of cash was seized when they stopped a “luxury” car on the road. The car was also seized.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted a follow-up search of a property in Derry, where they said they seized another large sum of cash, a quantity of herbal cannabis, vacuum-pack bags and scales.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) arrested a 35 year old man in Derry/Londonderry last night. Images below of seized vehicle and suspected Class B drugs. https://t.co/eMaaOqH4pG #EndingtheHarm pic.twitter.com/YCrSfDrg8S — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 26, 2021

Det Insp Kerry Brennan from the PCTF said the operation was “further evidence of our commitment to end paramilitary organised drug criminality in all its forms”.

The officer added: “I know that there are many people in the local community who are affected by INLA’s drug dealing and violence and they support our ongoing efforts.

“I believe these drugs were destined to be sold in the local community, putting a further strain on our health services and bringing about more harm to the people of the city.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about drugs criminality to contact police. However, I recognise and understand that there are some who may be reluctant to report this activity to the Police Service of Northern Ireland for various reasons.

“I would like to reassure everyone in the community that we will investigate all reports of crime fairly and proportionately and, where there is evidence, bring this before the courts.”