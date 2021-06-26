Appeal for information on 10th anniversary of fatal hit-and-run

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on a hit-and-run that took place in Co Monaghan 10 years ago.

Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night in Castleblaney in the early hours of Sunday, June 26th, 2011, when he was hit and killed by a car at Lemgare, Clontibret, Co Monaghan. The driver of the car failed to stop and fled the scene.

Investigating gardaí believe that an Audi A4 – 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in the incident. The front lower portion of an Audi A4 grille was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains active. However, the car and driver have yet to be located.

Insp Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda district has appealed to the public to come forward if they have any information.

“With the passage of time now perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter. Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?” he said.

“In 10 years loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.

“You can contact us in Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200 or alternatively you can contact us anonymously by calling Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25. This is a confidential service and does not require you to leave a name, number or any other details, just the information.”

A reward for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is available through Crimestoppers.

“To the person who was involved in this incident, I have no doubt this is something that has weighed heavily on your mind for the past 10 years. I would encourage you to do the right thing and make contact with us in Monaghan Garda station,” said Insp Durcan, who thanked members of the public who had provides assistance with the investigation over the past 10 years.

Family statement

Fintan’s family also issued an appeal for information. Speaking on behalf of the Traynor family, Bridie Traynor, Fintan’s mother, said: “On this the 10-year anniversary of the loss of Fintan, we as a family still have no answers. Although such a time has passed we still have an overwhelming sense of loss given we do not know what happened to Fintan on that fateful morning.

“We appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about someone or other people’s behaviour around that time of June 26, 2011 to come forward and assist the Gardaí with their inquiries. Our lives were irrevocably changed that morning and although we know that we will never have Fintan back we as a grieving family deserve to understand what happened.”

Any person with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda station at 047 77200, Crimestoppers at 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda station.

An appeal will also be broadcast on Crimecall on Monday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.