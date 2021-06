Gardaí arrested one man after seizing cocaine worth an estimated €140,000 in Galway city.

Officers found the drugs during a search of a house in the Newcastle Road area on Friday.

Almost €3,000 in cash was also discovered.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene. He is being held at Galway Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.