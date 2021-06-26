Garda and Revenue find 37kg of cannabis on truck arriving from Europe

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized €740,000 worth of cannabis in a truck arriving from mainland Europe.

The investigation related to “serious organised criminal activity”, the Garda said in a statement on Friday night.

The seizure was the result of a joint operation in Wexford carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Service.

Gardaí intercepted a truck arriving into Rosslare Port on Friday afternoon. A follow-up search revealed 37kg of cannabis herb wrapped in plastic with an estimated street value of €740,000.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was being held for questioning at Wexford Garda Station on Friday night. He is being held under Section two of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act which allows for him to be detained for up to seven days.