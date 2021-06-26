Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 09:08

Garda and Revenue find 37kg of cannabis on truck arriving from Europe

The investigation related to 'serious organised criminal activity'
Garda and Revenue find 37kg of cannabis on truck arriving from Europe

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized €740,000 worth of cannabis in a truck arriving from mainland Europe.

The investigation related to “serious organised criminal activity”, the Garda said in a statement on Friday night.

The seizure was the result of a joint operation in Wexford carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Service.

Gardaí intercepted a truck arriving into Rosslare Port on Friday afternoon. A follow-up search revealed 37kg of cannabis herb wrapped in plastic with an estimated street value of €740,000.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was being held for questioning at Wexford Garda Station on Friday night. He is being held under Section two of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act which allows for him to be detained for up to seven days.

More in this section

Court questions lawyers in appeal by man jailed for infecting ex-partners with HIV Court questions lawyers in appeal by man jailed for infecting ex-partners with HIV
Jeffrey Donaldson set to be endorsed as DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson set to be endorsed as DUP leader
Pensioner's brother describes 'agony' of standing helplessly as sibling 'burned to death' Pensioner's brother describes 'agony' of standing helplessly as sibling 'burned to death'
Rape victim 'terrified' by mystery calls from men

Rape victim 'terrified' by mystery calls from men

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more