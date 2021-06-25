Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 10:20

Man arrested after attempted robbery and assault in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to an attempted robbery and assault incident in Limerick on Wednesday, June 23rd
James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to an attempted robbery and assault incident in Limerick on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shortly before 10pm a man was walking on Henry Street when he was approached by a man who asked for money. When the man refused, he was head-butted to the face.

A struggle ensued and the man fell to the floor. The suspect then fled the scene and the man was brought to University Hospital Limerick. He was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged.

A patrol of the area was carried out by uniform and detective gardaí from Henry Street and a man, aged in 30s, was arrested. He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

