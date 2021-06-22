Jeffrey Donaldson declared as next DUP leader

Jeffrey Donaldson is set to become the next leader of the DUP after no other candidate stood against him for the position.

Outgoing leader Edwin Poots announced his intention to resign last Thursday following an internal party revolt just weeks after taking over the leadership from Arlene Foster.

Confirming the news, DUP chairman Maurice Morrow said: “Nominations for the position of party leader closed today at 12 noon. I can confirm that I have received one valid nomination, that being from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

“Following the completion of our party processes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

“The last number of weeks has been difficult for the party and mistakes have been made. Now is the time to move forward in a spirit of humility and mindful that our focus must be on serving the people whom we represent.

“I look forward to the challenges of rebuilding and reconnecting in the time ahead.”

In a statement, Mr Donaldson said: “The task ahead is great. I do not underestimate the challenge, but I know the overwhelming majority of people who live here want Northern Ireland to keep moving forward.

“I have the vision to lead unionism into its second century, by embracing those who believe in a Northern Ireland where people of all identities and none can live, work and raise their family.

“I have the vision to unite Northern Ireland and heal the divisions of the past. We don’t move forward by ignoring our past but by remembering and learning.

“I have the vision to lead a Democratic Unionist team who will inspire and command the confidence of those we are privileged to represent.”

Poots resignation

The process to find a new party leader was initiated on Thursday when Mr Poots resigned after only three weeks in office.

He lost the support of his party after he went ahead with the nomination of his close ally Paul Givan as Northern Ireland’s First Minister on the basis of a deal brokered by the Northern Secretary on Irish language and other cultural legislation.

Mr Poots narrowly beat Mr Donaldson by 19-17 votes in the DUP’s first ever leadership election in May. It was triggered after the former party leader and first minister, Arlene Foster, announced her intention to resign after a majority of Assembly members and MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

Announcing his candidacy on Monday, Mr Donaldson said that as leader, his “number one issue” would be tackling the Northern Ireland protocol, which is opposed by unionists.

He also called for unity “in the face of the threats posed to Northern Ireland by the protocol” and said that as leader he would “ensure that the [UK] government doesn’t just listen, but recognises the need to take decisive action to deal quickly with the protocol”.

The DUP, he said, needs to “unite as a party and take heed of the challenges that Northern Ireland faces”.

“I believe that if I am elected leader, I can help the party deliver on these issues and put the Democratic Unionist Party on the path to victory at next year’s election,” Mr Donaldson said.

Meanwhile, Mr Poots has denied that he orchestrated a move to depose Ms Foster as DUP leader and said he only agreed to put his name forward to replace her after being approached by colleagues.

Mr Poots said he would support Mr Donaldson as leader and called for an end to infighting within the DUP.