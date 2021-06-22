Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 11:49

Consumer sentiment inches higher in June on steady reopening

The KBC Bank Ireland consumer sentiment index rose to 87.2 in June from 85.8 in May
Consumer sentiment inches higher in June on steady reopening

Thomson Reuters

Irish consumer sentiment inched higher in June, rising above the historical average of the series for the first time in two years as the economy slowly reopens, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The KBC Bank Ireland consumer sentiment index rose to 87.2 in June from 85.8 in May, its strongest level since June 2019 and above the 25-year series average of 86.8.

The move marked the fifth successive monthly increase after confidence slumped in January following the reimposition of a Covid-19 lockdown. Restrictions are being gradually eased with indoor dining and drinking only set to resume early next month.

“These results suggest the shadow of the pandemic is gradually lifting from the economy and, as a result, Irish consumers are becoming less concerned about their current circumstances as well as less fearful about the future,” KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.

Hughes added that while the re-opening of parts of the economy did contribute to a clear easing in nervousness about the general outlook for the economy, concerns were emerging about future financial circumstances for some.

Weaker expectations for household finances, including debt burden and disposable income, over the coming year was the only negative sub section of the survey in June, the data showed.

More in this section

Dublin fourth most expensive city in euro zone for expats, survey finds Dublin fourth most expensive city in euro zone for expats, survey finds
Jeffrey Donaldson confirms fresh bid for DUP leadership Jeffrey Donaldson confirms fresh bid for DUP leadership
Aer Lingus losing more than €1m a day, chief executive says Aer Lingus losing more than €1m a day, chief executive says
Northern Ireland Secretary will use abortion powers if no progress at Stormont

Northern Ireland Secretary will use abortion powers if no progress at Stormont

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more