Delta variant: Health professionals concerned about July 5th indoor dining return

Vivienne Clarke

Health professionals are expressing increased concern about the easing of restrictions on indoor hospitality services on July 5th.

On RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Dr Mary Favier, National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) member and former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said there was a need to be cautious as it was important to avoid a situation where hospitals were again being “overrun”.

Dr Favier also urged people to turn up for their vaccination appointments as “a substantial number” of people did not attend appointments.

Vaccination

They should “turn down” doing anything else and get the vaccine, she said. People should also get their second dose of the vaccine as it would “make all the difference”.

A suggestion that young people aged 19 to 24 should be vaccinated now instead of the 30 to 39 cohort had “merit” and was worth discussing, she said as they tended to work in hospitality and would be most at risk if there was a return to indoor facilities.

There had been “significant social solidarity” from the public in using age as the deciding factor.

Indoor dining

Deferring the easing of restrictions on indoor facilities for two to three weeks “could make all the difference” she said.

On the same programme Professor Aoife McLysaght of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group, said that Ireland had an opportunity to heed the warnings of what had happened in the UK where the relaxing of restrictions had been deferred.

Reopening the indoor hospitality sector at this stage was “going to be a disaster” she warned.

Donegal GP, Dr Denis McCauley, said that the malware cyberattack on the HSE had affected the reporting of Covid numbers, so it was difficult to assess the impact of the Delta variant.

Dr McCauley paid tribute to the public health system, saying that the work of the service, along with the public “generally following the rules” had helped to slow the spread of the virus.

Modelling

The “biggest break” in the fight against Covid was the vaccination programme, public health measures and the “bloody good work” of the public, he said. When asked about the easing of restrictions he said “let’s look at the numbers and see what transpires. If the modelling is looking ominous then we will have to be brave.”

Government Ministers will discuss the rise in Delta variant cases, which now make up 20 per cent of infections in the Republic, at a Cabinet meeting this morning.

However, it's understood the plan to reopen indoor hospitality on July 5th is still set to go ahead as planned.