Ireland will fail to meet 2020 gas emissions targets, EPA says

James Cox

A “significant and immediate increase” in greenhouse gas emission reductions is needed if Ireland is to have a chance of meeting targets in the Climate Bill, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned.

The Bill and the Programme for Government pledged a 51 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 based on a 2018 baseline — averaged at 7 per cent a year — which matches increased EU ambition agreed over the past year.

The EPA has published its projections for 2020-2040, which will form the basis of a five-year carbon budget due to be approved by Government later this year.

The report states “the best-case scenario with all the measures set out in the 2019 Climate Action Plan fully implemented”, Ireland’s 2030 emissions will just be 24 per cent lower than 2018 levels.

This represents a two per cent annual reduction between 2021 and 2030.

2030 target

The EPA says new measures will need to be identified and implemented to meet the 51 per cent target for 2030.

“These projections show the next decade needs to be one of major developments and advances in relation to Ireland’s response to climate change,” EPA director general Laura Burke said.

“To avoid a surge in emissions as the economy recovers, as a minimum the full range of actions already committed to must be implemented without delay,” the EPA adds.

Restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic led to a fall in emissions last year, according to the EPA.

However, this change will be counteracted as the country reopens.

The Environment Minister says the country has ‘to do a hell of a lot more’ to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Minister Eamon Ryan said: “We do have to do a hell of a lot more but there's also an opportunity in each different sector. In agriculture, in transport, in energy, to do things better as well as low carbon, to actually change the economy for the better.”