Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 08:38

Man charged in relation to fatal assault in Dublin

A man aged in his 30s has been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in his 60s in Dublin 24
James Cox

A man aged in his 30s has been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in his 60s in Dublin 24 on Sunday, June 20th.

The man was arrested on Sunday, and he will appear before Tallaght District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Gardaí said the man who died, who was aged in his 60s, was assaulted just before midnight.

The man aged in his 30s was arrested shortly after the body was found and he is understood to be known to the deceased.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda investigators on Monday and a postmortem was expected to be carried out on the victim.

