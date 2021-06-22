Cabinet set to approve fur-farming ban from 2022

Fur-farming is set to be banned in Ireland under proposals going to Cabinet this morning.

Ministers will be told the practice in this country will be ended by the start of next year.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will ask his Cabinet colleagues to allow him to draft a bill banning fur-farming from early 2022.

The owners of the farms will receive compensation under the plans.

The commitment around mink farming is in the Programme for Government, but was expedited after concerns were raised about Covid cases in mink in other countries.

The bill is also likely to say that cats, chinchillas, dogs, foxes, mink and weasels, including stoats, shall not be farmed for their fur or skin.

Separately Minister Roderic O'Gorman will ask his colleagues to approve a review of equality legislation in Ireland to examine whether or not it is effective.

It will also consider whether socio-economic background or gender identity should be included as grounds for discrimination under existing legislation.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will seek formal approval to increase the Part V provision from 10 to 20 per cent of new developments, for affordable and social housing.

Junior Minister Robert Troy will ask Cabinet to approve a bill that would allow companies an alternative to examinership during temporary financial difficulties, called the Small Company Rescue Process.